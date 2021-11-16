Mysore University PG Admission 2021-22: PGEE Answer Key Released; Direct Link

Mysore University PGEE answer keys released

The University of Mysore has released the Postgraduate Entrance Examination (PGEE) answer keys. The Mysore University PG admission 2021-22 will be provided to students on the basis of PGEE marks. Students who appeared for the University of Mysore PGEE 2021 can now access the PGEE answer keys on the official website -- uni-mysore.ac.in.

PGEE Answer Key: Direct Link

The university has released the answer keys of PGEE 2021for courses including Agribusiness Management, Chemistry, Christianity, Computer Science, Criminology, Economics, Education, Electronics, English, Environmental Science, Food Science and Nutrition, Geography, Geology-Applied Geology, History, Journalism and Mass Communication, Kannada, MCom (Financial Services), Mathematics and Physical Education.

Mysore University PG Admission 2021-22: How To Download

Go to uni-mysore.ac.in

Click on the PG Admisison 2021-22 link

On the next window, click on the designated link: “Key answers of PGEE 2021-22”

Click on the subject of test

Download and access the PGEE answer keys

The university has also released a list of subjects exempted from PG entrance exams. These include LLM, some MA, MSc and MTech courses.