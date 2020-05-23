‘My Book My Friend’ Campaign: Explore The Realm Of Good Books, CBSE To Schools, Students

  • Home
On the occasion of World Book Day 2020, ‘My Book My Friend’ campaign was launched by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to encourage students to keep reading books.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: May 23, 2020 2:52 pm IST

In continuation to its efforts to promote reading habits among students and support the launch of ‘My Book My Friend’ campaign, CBSE has asked the schools to be part of it and said students sitting at home due to closure of schools may utilise their time by exploring the realm of good books.

On the occasion of World Book Day 2020, ‘My Book My Friend’ campaign was launched by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to encourage students to keep reading books.

“The students may be encouraged to go beyond their textbooks and discover the joy of reading some other books of their interest available in their homes or on internet.” Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Academics Director of the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE said in a statement.

The students, he added that, may be assisted in the selection of books by sharing with them the list of books and links from where they can download the books free of cost.

“The ebooks, if available in school library, can also be shared with the students. Books can be the best friends in the times we are in. Students sitting at home due to closure of schools may utilise their time by exploring the realm of good books,” Dr Emmanuel said.

The power of books can be leveraged to combat isolation, cope with fears and anxieties, he added.

“Reading of books will not only give new knowledge and ideas to the students but will also enhance their imagination, critical thinking, language skills, focus, memory and concentration,” he said.

The Board said it is looking forward to whole-hearted cooperation of all its schools in supporting this campaign and enriching the reading experience of our young generation.


