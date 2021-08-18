Must Work Together To Bring An End To NEET: MK Stalin

MK Stalin has asked all parties to come together on the NEET issue

All parties in Tamil Nadu, regardless of political differences, must work together to bring an end to NEET, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin told the state assembly on Wednesday. The state government had earlier formed a panel led by retired judge of the Madras High Court, Justice AK Rajan, to study the impact of the NEET exam on aspirants from the socially disadvantaged sections. A petition challenging the formation of the state panel was filed in the Madras High Court, which was dismissed last month.

Urging parties to come together on the NEET issue, Mr Stalin wrote on social media: #NEET We must all come together and give voice to overcome party differences on the issue!

“The report of the AK Rajan Committee will be considered legally and the relevant bill will be brought up in this series of meetings,” Mr Stalin tweeted with a video of his assembly address.

Tamil Nadu has been asking the centre to cancel NEET for a long time. Almost all Tamil Nadu parties, including the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK, which is BJP’s ally in the state, are against the national-level medical exam.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had asked the centre to allow Medical admission with Class 12 board results this year and AIADMK had also made a similar request. Health Minister M Subramanian had met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in July to discuss the NEET issue.

Tamil Nadu had strongly opposed NEET when it was first announced in 2012, stating it would put state board students at a disadvantage due to differences in syllabus.

NEET was implemented in all states except West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in 2016, and the two states became a part of it in 2017.