Mumbai University Undergraduate Admission Second Merit List For 2022-23 Session Today

Mumbai University will release 2nd merit list today

The Univesity of Mumbai (MU) will release the second merit list for undergraduate admission in its colleges today, July 7. Applicants who have applied online for admission to Mumbai University undergraduate programmes including BA, BCom and BSc programmes for the academic session 2022-23 will be able to check the merit list at mu.ac.in and on the college websites. Candidates shortlisted in the Mumbai University 2nd merit list will have to complete the online verification of documents and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking between July 8 and July 13.

The Mumbai University merit list 2022-23 first list was issued on June 29. Candidates shortlisted in the first merit list had to complete online verification of documents and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking between June 30 and July 6.

While preparing the University of Mumbai merit list for its affiliated colleges, the university takes into consideration several factors including the number of applications, number of seats, category of candidates, and the performance of the students in Class 12. In order to be considered for admission to the 2022-23 academic session at MU, applicants need to pay the admission fee in accordance with Mumbai University's second merit list 2022 before the fee submission deadline.