Mumbai University Undergraduate Admission 2022: MU Releases 1st Merit List For Different Colleges

Mumbai University Merit List 2022: Colleges including Ramnarain Ruia College, KC College and HR College of Commerce have already released their first merit list.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 29, 2022 12:49 pm IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

Mumbai University releases1st merit list for UG admission
New Delhi:

Mumbai University, commonly known as MU, has released the first merit list for undergraduate admission in its colleges today, June 29. Students who have applied online for admission to Mumbai University BA, BCom and BSc programmes can now check the merit list at mu.ac.in and on the college websites. Colleges including Ramnarain Ruia College, KC College and HR College of Commerce have already released their first merit list.

Candidates shortlisted in the first merit list will have to complete online verification of documents and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking between June 30 and July 6

At Kishinchand Chellaram College, the UG first merit lists is available for the UG courses including BAF, BAMMC, BFM, BMS, BBA and BSc Biotechnology. Students can check online at kccollege.edu.in.

While HR College of Commerce has released its 1st merit list for courses including BAF, BCom, BMS, BFM, BAMMC and BBI. The HR College of Commerce fist merit list 2022 can be accessed at hrcollege.edu.

For students applying at Ramnarain Ruia College, the first merit list for UG courses -- BA English, BSc Biochemistry, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc Tourism and Travel Management can be checked at ruiacollege.edu.

The university will release the second and third merit lists on July 7 and July 14 respectively.

