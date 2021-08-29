  • Home
Mumbai University UG Admissions 2021: Third Merit List Tomorrow

The University of Mumbai will release its third merit list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes in its affiliated colleges tomorrow, August 30.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 29, 2021 8:44 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Mumbai will release its third merit list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes in its affiliated colleges tomorrow, August 30. Students who have applied for various colleges to pursue Undergraduate courses can check the Mumbai University third merit 2021 on it's official website - mu.ac.in. The merit list will be declared in online mode.

Students will be allotted colleges through a third merit list on the vacant seats available after the previously released merit lists. MU First and Second merit list 2021 has already been released. The first and Second merit lists were released by Mumbai University on August 17 and August 25 respectively.

Students will be allotted various colleges affiliated with Mumbai University through these merit lists depending upon the rank secured by them in the MU UG 2021 exams.

On the released merit list minimum marks for admission into various courses are mentioned. Students can check their eligibility through these cut-off marks. After being shortlisted, students will be required to fill in the application form of their desired college and respected colleges will reach out to them for counselling sessions.

The document verification process will commence from September 1 and will continue till September 4.

Documents required for the verification are: HSC Marksheet, SSC Marksheet, Leaving Certificate, Undertaking about original documents, Caste Certificate (if required), Caste Validity Certificate (If required), Non Creamy layer certificate (If required), Domicile certificate (If required), Sports, transfer, defence or PWD candidates documents (if required)

