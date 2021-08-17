Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: MU Releases First Merit List For Different Colleges

MU releases first admission list

Mumbai University has released the first merit list for admission to undergraduate programmes in its colleges today, August 17. Students who have applied online for admission to Mumbai University BA, BCom and BSc programmes can now check the merit list at mu.ac.in and on the college websites. Colleges including Wilson College, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, MVLU College, St. Xavier's College, ML Dahanukar College of Commerce (MLDCC) and Institute of Forensic Science have already released their first admission list.

Candidates shortlisted in the first merit list will have to complete online verification of documents and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking between August 18 and August 25 (3 pm).

At Guru Nanak Khalsa College, the undergraduate first merit list is available for programmes including FYIC-Bioanalytical, FYBSC-Computer Science, FYBSC-IT, FYBSC-Bio Tech and FYBA.

The cut-off marks for BSc Forensic Science admission at the Institute of Forensic Science is 95.33 per cent marks for General Category students. While it is 97.75 per cent for students of other states belonging to the General Category.

ML Dahanukar College of Commerce (MLDCC) has released cut-off marks and merit lists for admission to FYBCom, FYBMS, FYBCom, FYBSc, and FYBA MMC courses.

While Wilson College has released the admission lists for BA, BSc BCom courses, MVLU College has released the first admission list for BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Technology Bachelor in Mass Media and BSc Biotechnology courses.

The university will release the second and third merit lists on August 25 and August 30 respectively.