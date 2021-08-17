Image credit: Shutterstock Mumbai University first merit list 2021 today at mu.ac.in (representational)

Mumbai University First Merit List 2021: The first merit list of the Mumbai University UG Admissions 2021 will be released today. The merit list of the 2021-22 session of undergraduate admissions will be accessible on the official website of the university, mu.ac.in and on the college websites.

MU UG admission first merit list will be released for BA, BAF, BCom, BSc, BFM, BMM and other undergraduate courses offered by the Mumbai University.

Shortlisted candidates will have to submit the relevant documents for online verification, pay online fees, and declaration form or undertaking from August 18 to August 25 (3 pm).

Additionally, second and third merit lists will be released by the university on August 25 at 7 pm and August 30 respectively. Candidates should keep checking the official website for all updates.

Document verification and online fees payment for the second merit list and third merit list will be conducted from August 26 to 30 till 3 pm and September 1 to September 4 respectively.

