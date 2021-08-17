Mumbai University UG First Merit List 2021 Live: MU Admission Cut-Offs Today
Mumbai University First Merit List 2021: University of Mumbai is releasing the first merit list for Undergraduate admissions today, August 17. The list will be available on the university website, mu.ac.in and websites of affiliated colleges.
Mumbai University First Merit List 2021: The first merit list of the Mumbai University UG Admissions 2021 will be released today. The merit list of the 2021-22 session of undergraduate admissions will be accessible on the official website of the university, mu.ac.in and on the college websites.
MU UG admission first merit list will be released for BA, BAF, BCom, BSc, BFM, BMM and other undergraduate courses offered by the Mumbai University.
Shortlisted candidates will have to submit the relevant documents for online verification, pay online fees, and declaration form or undertaking from August 18 to August 25 (3 pm).
Additionally, second and third merit lists will be released by the university on August 25 at 7 pm and August 30 respectively. Candidates should keep checking the official website for all updates.
Document verification and online fees payment for the second merit list and third merit list will be conducted from August 26 to 30 till 3 pm and September 1 to September 4 respectively.
Guru Nanak Khalsa College Merit List
Download Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai University, UG merit list here: direct link
Wilson College First Merit List 2021 Released
Wilson College has released the first merit list at wilsoncollege.edu. However, the website has crashed. Students can download admission lists for BA, BSc BCom courses after some time.
Mumbai University UG Admission Process
The Mumbai university admission is to be completed in different steps. After the release of first MU UG merit list, download it and check your qualification status. Selected students can complete the document verification process and pay the admission fee payment to claim the seats before the deadline.
Jai Hind College, Mumbai University, UG Merit List 2021
Jai Hind College undergraduate first merit list will be issued at jaihindcollege.com.
Guru Nanak Khalsa College Merit List
Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai University, UG merit list link is available on the university website. Students can download it from gnkhalsa.edu.in.
Nagindas Khandwala College UG Merit List
The official portal to download NKC UG merit list is nkc.ac.in.
MU Admission 2021: How To Check BK Birla College Merit List
Go to bkbirlacollegekalyan.com. When released, the merit list will be available under the 'Admission' section.
BK Birla College, Kalyan, Merit List 2021 For UG
BK Birla College merit list will be published at bkbirlacollegekalyan.com. When released merit lists for different courses will be updated here.
Mumbai University UG Merit List Today
