  • Mumbai University UG First Merit List 2021 Live: MU Admission Cut-Offs Today
Live

Mumbai University UG First Merit List 2021 Live: MU Admission Cut-Offs Today

Mumbai University First Merit List 2021: University of Mumbai is releasing the first merit list for Undergraduate admissions today, August 17. The list will be available on the university website, mu.ac.in and websites of affiliated colleges.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 17, 2021 12:46 pm IST

Mumbai University first merit list 2021 today at mu.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Mumbai University First Merit List 2021: The first merit list of the Mumbai University UG Admissions 2021 will be released today. The merit list of the 2021-22 session of undergraduate admissions will be accessible on the official website of the university, mu.ac.in and on the college websites.

MU UG admission first merit list will be released for BA, BAF, BCom, BSc, BFM, BMM and other undergraduate courses offered by the Mumbai University.

Shortlisted candidates will have to submit the relevant documents for online verification, pay online fees, and declaration form or undertaking from August 18 to August 25 (3 pm).

Additionally, second and third merit lists will be released by the university on August 25 at 7 pm and August 30 respectively. Candidates should keep checking the official website for all updates.

Document verification and online fees payment for the second merit list and third merit list will be conducted from August 26 to 30 till 3 pm and September 1 to September 4 respectively.

Follow Mumbai University admission 2021, Mumbai University UG first merit list 2021 live updates.

Live updates

12:46 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2021

Guru Nanak Khalsa College Merit List

Download Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai University, UG merit list here: direct link



12:38 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2021

Wilson College First Merit List 2021 Released

Wilson College has released the first merit list at wilsoncollege.edu. However, the website has crashed. Students can download admission lists for BA, BSc BCom courses after some time. 

12:30 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2021

Mumbai University UG Admission Process

The Mumbai university admission is to be completed in different steps. After the release of first MU UG merit list, download it and check your qualification status. Selected students can complete the document verification process and pay the admission fee payment to claim the seats before the deadline.

12:27 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2021

Jai Hind College, Mumbai University, UG Merit List 2021

Jai Hind College undergraduate first merit list will be issued at jaihindcollege.com. 

12:24 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2021

Guru Nanak Khalsa College Merit List

Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai University, UG merit list link is available on the university website. Students can download it from gnkhalsa.edu.in

Guru Nanak Khalsa College Merit List Mumbai University admission 2021: Guru Nanak Khalsa College merit list  

12:19 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2021

Nagindas Khandwala College UG Merit List

The official portal to download NKC UG merit list is nkc.ac.in

12:16 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2021

MU Admission 2021: How To Check BK Birla College Merit List

Go to bkbirlacollegekalyan.com. When released, the merit list will be available under the 'Admission' section. 

12:14 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2021

BK Birla College, Kalyan, Merit List 2021 For UG

BK Birla College merit list will be published at bkbirlacollegekalyan.com. When released merit lists for different courses will be updated here. 

12:12 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2021

Mumbai University UG Merit List Today

Mumbai University first merit list 2021 will be released today at mu.ac.in and college websites. 


