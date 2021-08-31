Mumbai University 3rd Merit List: Check Cut-Off Marks For UG Courses

Mumbai University 3rd merit list 2021 was released on August 30 at mu.ac.in

Mumbai University has released the third merit list for undergraduate admissions for various courses on August 30. Candidates can check the list through the website the official website of Mumbai University- mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges. The online document verification and fees payment will be available from September 1 to September 4, 2021.

The cut-off for BK Birla College of Arts, Science and Commerce for BSc (PCM) is 61%, BSc (CBZ) is 56%, BSc (IT) is 85%, BA (Marathi Medium) is 50% and BA (English Medium) is 65%.

Jai Hind College’s Third Cut-Off List: Direct Link

Tolani College of Commerce Third Cut-Off List: Direct Link

St. Xavier's College’s Third Cut-Off List Direct Link

The cut-off for Tolani College of Commerce for the open category BCom programme is 495 and BSc (IT) is 35 (out of 600).

Under the third cut-off list, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, admissions under the third list will close at 60% for BA programme, 84% for BSc (Computer Science), and 64% for BCom (Unaided) programme.

Lala Lajpatrai College of Commerce & Economics has released the third merit list for BMS, BAMMC, BAF, BBI and BSc (IT) courses. The cut-off for BAMMC (Arts) stood at 61.20%, BAMMC (Commerce) is 82%, BAMMC (Science) is 62.46%, BSc (IT) is 78.67%, and BAF is 87%.

Under the second merit list, at St Xavier’s cut-off for Maharashtra board students for BCom (H) course was 89.17 per cent while for other boards it was 96.20 per cent. For biological subjects HSC (Science) the cut off was 90.50% and for others is 91%.

In the first merit list released on August 18, the cut-off went as high as 98 per cent in colleges like St. Xaviers. For the BAMMC course the cut-off for arts at Wilson college was 94.67%, Commerce was 95.2% and for Science was 93.6%.