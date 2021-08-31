  • Home
  • Education
  • Mumbai University 3rd Merit List: Check Cut-Off Marks For UG Courses

Mumbai University 3rd Merit List: Check Cut-Off Marks For UG Courses

MU 3rd Merit List 2021: Candidates can check the list through the website the official website of Mumbai University- mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 9:19 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai University Merit List 2021: Third List Out
Mumbai University UG Admissions 2021: Third Merit List Tomorrow
MU Admission 2021: Check Second Merit List For Mumbai University Colleges Here
MU Admission 2021: Mumbai University Releases Second Merit List; Details Here
Mumbai University Admission 2021: First Cut-Off Marks For BCom Programmes
Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: MU Releases First Merit List For Different Colleges
Mumbai University 3rd Merit List: Check Cut-Off Marks For UG Courses
Mumbai University 3rd merit list 2021 was released on August 30 at mu.ac.in
New Delhi:

Mumbai University has released the third merit list for undergraduate admissions for various courses on August 30. Candidates can check the list through the website the official website of Mumbai University- mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges. The online document verification and fees payment will be available from September 1 to September 4, 2021.

The cut-off for BK Birla College of Arts, Science and Commerce for BSc (PCM) is 61%, BSc (CBZ) is 56%, BSc (IT) is 85%, BA (Marathi Medium) is 50% and BA (English Medium) is 65%.

Jai Hind College’s Third Cut-Off List: Direct Link

Tolani College of Commerce Third Cut-Off List: Direct Link

St. Xavier's College’s Third Cut-Off List Direct Link

The cut-off for Tolani College of Commerce for the open category BCom programme is 495 and BSc (IT) is 35 (out of 600).

Under the third cut-off list, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, admissions under the third list will close at 60% for BA programme, 84% for BSc (Computer Science), and 64% for BCom (Unaided) programme.

Lala Lajpatrai College of Commerce & Economics has released the third merit list for BMS, BAMMC, BAF, BBI and BSc (IT) courses. The cut-off for BAMMC (Arts) stood at 61.20%, BAMMC (Commerce) is 82%, BAMMC (Science) is 62.46%, BSc (IT) is 78.67%, and BAF is 87%.

Under the second merit list, at St Xavier’s cut-off for Maharashtra board students for BCom (H) course was 89.17 per cent while for other boards it was 96.20 per cent. For biological subjects HSC (Science) the cut off was 90.50% and for others is 91%.

In the first merit list released on August 18, the cut-off went as high as 98 per cent in colleges like St. Xaviers. For the BAMMC course the cut-off for arts at Wilson college was 94.67%, Commerce was 95.2% and for Science was 93.6%.

Click here for more Education News
Mumbai University merit list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Visva-Bharati University Suspends Admissions Temporarily Amid Students' Protest
Visva-Bharati University Suspends Admissions Temporarily Amid Students' Protest
IIM Ahmedabad To Train Senior Officers Of Organisations Under DAE
IIM Ahmedabad To Train Senior Officers Of Organisations Under DAE
Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Odisha CM's Mediation To Issue Marksheets To UG Students
Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Odisha CM's Mediation To Issue Marksheets To UG Students
COVID-19: Delhi Schools Prepare To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 After Prolonged Closure
COVID-19: Delhi Schools Prepare To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 After Prolonged Closure
Mumbai University Merit List 2021: Third List Out
Mumbai University Merit List 2021: Third List Out
.......................... Advertisement ..........................