Mumbai University To Set Up Centre Of Excellence In Sports Science And Management

Mumbai University will be setting up a Centre of Excellence in sports science and management, which will play a vital role in scientific study and management.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 10:45 am IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai University to focus on scientific study and management
Mumbai:

Mumbai University on Wednesday announced that it would set up a Centre of Excellence in sports science and management, which will play a vital role in scientific study and management. The decision was taken during a special meeting of the sports committee held recently.

In an official statement, Mumbai University's vice chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar said, “Sports science and its management is an emerging field, where the university's centre will play a role in developing an ecosystem required for it. The centre will not restrict itself to the university level, but it will be a part of the state or union government's sports policy."

This centre will undertake various studies, like sports management, sports medicine, sports psychology, the diet of sportspersons, sports physiology and event management. It will be open to the students who wish to pursue their career in the field, the university said. The centre will offer various courses in sports science, management that will be in the form of degree, diploma and certificate programmes.

These courses will be available at the university level as well as with the colleges attached to Mumbai University, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

