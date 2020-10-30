Image credit: Shutterstock Image: Mumbai University Final Year Results 2020: The University of Mumbai has announced three year (TY) Bcom, BA and other results at mumresults.in

Mumbai University Results 2020: The University of Mumbai on October 30 announced the final semester result of its three year (TY) BCom (Transport Management) and TY BA in Film Television and New Media Production programmes. Candidates can now download their results from the official website, mumresults.nic.in. Mumbai University started announcing final year results in the third week of September. Recently, MU had announced BCom and BMM final semester results.

Click Here To Check Mumbai University Final Year Result 2020

How To Download Mumbai University Result

To download Mumbai University results, go to the official website, mumresults.nic.in

Select the programme from the table

Download the PDF file and check result

Mumbai University final year exams were held between October 1 and October 17. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university had decided to conduct the exams online. The university had also adopted the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) pattern.



