Mumbai University Admissions 2022: The document verification and fee payment process will be held between July 14 to 16

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 1:15 pm IST

Mumbai University Releases Third Merit List; Check Cut-Off For These Colleges
Check cut-off for Mumbai University colleges
Mumbai University Admissions 2022: The University of Mumbai has released the third merit list and cut-off for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The colleges- M.L Dahanukar College and HR College have announced the third merit list and cut-off on July 14. For M.L Dahanukar College of Commerce, the candidates need to check the merit list for B.Com, BMS, B.Sc.(IT), B.A.M.M.C, B.Com (F.M), etc on the website- mldcc.com.

Latest: Mumbai University 2022 Admission- Application, Dates, Cutoff. Check Now

Don't Miss: Mumbai University Placements- Salary Trends, Top Companies. Check Now

The colleges- Jai Hind College, St. Andrew’s College, Tolani College, Thakur College, Bhavan’s College and B.K. Birla College will soon release the third merit list. The document verification and fee payment process will be held between July 14 to 16. ALSO READ | NIRF Rankings 2022 Tomorrow; Here's The List Of Top Management Colleges Last Year

Mumbai University UG Admission 2022: Documents Required

The documents required for the Undergraduate Admission are- Address proof, Attested photocopy of Class 12 leaving certificate, Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, Conduct certificate, Transfer certificate, Caste certificate, Valid ID proof.

The Mumbai University second merit list was earlier released on July 7, and first merit list on June 29. The merit list is being prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Class 12 examination. For details on merit list, please visit the website- mu.ac.in.

