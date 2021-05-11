Mumbai University Releases Semester Exam Time Tables For Summer 2021
The Mumbai University has released the time tables for the semester exams to be held in summer. The semester exams date sheets can be accessed at the official website mu.ac.in. The exam schedule has been released for commerce and management courses. The University is yet to release the exam dates for Science, technology and Humanities courses.
Separate semester exams time-tables have been released for fourth semester exams of MCom and Master of Management Studies (MMS), and digital business management.
The semester exams will begin June 8 with corporate management, financial management and other courses. The last semester exam will be of Business Economics on June 14.
The exams will be held in a single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm.
It will have a single paper named Project Management.
MMS fourth semester exam for digital business management
The paper will be held between 4 pm to 5 pm.