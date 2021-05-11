  • Home
  • Education
  • Mumbai University Releases Semester Exam Time Tables For Summer 2021

Mumbai University Releases Semester Exam Time Tables For Summer 2021

The Mumbai University has released the time tables for the semester exams to be held in summer. The semester exams date sheets can be accessed at the official website mu.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 11, 2021 4:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Mumbai Announces PET Examination Results For MPhil, PhD Candidates
Mumbai University To Hold PhD Entrance Test Tomorrow
Mumbai University Announces Final-Year Exam Schedule
Mumbai University Releases Entrance Exams Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses
Mumbai University: Application Dates For PhD Entrance Test Extended Till March 2
Mumbai University PhD Entrance Exam On February 28
Mumbai University Releases Semester Exam Time Tables For Summer 2021
Mumbai University releases semester exam time tables for summer 2021
New Delhi:

The Mumbai University has released the time tables for the semester exams to be held in summer. The semester exams date sheets can be accessed at the official website mu.ac.in. The exam schedule has been released for commerce and management courses. The University is yet to release the exam dates for Science, technology and Humanities courses.

Separate semester exams time-tables have been released for fourth semester exams of MCom and Master of Management Studies (MMS), and digital business management.

MCom fourth semester exams

The semester exams will begin June 8 with corporate management, financial management and other courses. The last semester exam will be of Business Economics on June 14.

The exams will be held in a single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm.

MMS fourth semester exams

It will have a single paper named Project Management.

MMS fourth semester exam for digital business management

The paper will be held between 4 pm to 5 pm.

Click here for more Education News
Mumbai University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Anna University Must Conduct Re-Exam For BTech Students: Tamil Nadu Government
Anna University Must Conduct Re-Exam For BTech Students: Tamil Nadu Government
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) Application Postponed; New Date Soon
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) Application Postponed; New Date Soon
NIOS Extends June Exam Fee Submission Date For Class 10, 12 Students Till May 15
NIOS Extends June Exam Fee Submission Date For Class 10, 12 Students Till May 15
IIM Calcutta To Host Annual Convocation On May 15 In Virtual Mode
IIM Calcutta To Host Annual Convocation On May 15 In Virtual Mode
IIT Roorkee Extends Efforts For Fight Against COVID-19 In Uttarakhand
IIT Roorkee Extends Efforts For Fight Against COVID-19 In Uttarakhand
.......................... Advertisement ..........................