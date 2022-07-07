Mumbai University Releases Second Merit List 2022 For Undergraduate Admission

Mumbai University releases 2nd merit list 2022

The University of Mumbai has released the second merit list for undergraduate admission in its affiliated colleges. Students who have applied online for admission to Mumbai University programmes can check the merit list on the official website-- mu.ac.in and on the college websites. The Mumbai University second merit list 2022 has been released for colleges including Thakur College, Rizvi College and St Xavier’s.

The MU second merit list 2022 is prepared on the basis of the number of seats available after the first round of counselling and the last qualifying marks of the students.

The shortlisted candidates will have to complete online verification of documents and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking from July 8 to July 13.

Mumbai University Undergraduate Admission 2022: Documents Required

Address proof

Attested photocopy of Class 12 leaving certificate

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Conduct certificate

Transfer certificate

Caste certificate

Valid ID proof

The third merit list for the Mumbai University UG admission 2022 will be released on July 14. The document verification process for the MU 3rd merit list 2022 will be conducted from July 14 to July 16.