Mumbai University PhD Entrance Exam On February 28

The University of Mumbai has extended the deadline for submission of applications for PhD and MPhil entrance examinations. Online applications for PhD and MPhil entrance exams can now be submitted till January 28, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 22, 2021 7:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Mumbai has extended the deadline for submission of applications for PhD and MPhil entrance examinations. Accordingly, online applications for PhD and MPhil entrance exams can now be submitted till January 28, 2021. The registration link has been activated on the university's website.

The examination will be held on February 28, 2021. All those candidates who had applied online in February and March 2020 would not be required to re-apply and their applications would be accepted.

The University of Mumbai has informed that 6512 applications have been received so far out of which 6051 applications are received from Maharashtra and 461 from other states. 1148 applications have been received for Commerce and Management, 1691 for Anthropology, 333 for Interdisciplinary and 3340 for Science and Technology.

As many as 326 applications have been received so far for the MPhil entrance exam. In which 227 applications were received from Maharashtra and 49 from other states.

