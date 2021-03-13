  • Home
  • Education
  • Mumbai University Releases Entrance Exams Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses

Mumbai University Releases Entrance Exams Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses

The University of Mumbai (MU) has released the schedule of the entrance examination to be held for PhD, MPhil programmes at the official website, mu.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 13, 2021 9:33 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai University: Application Dates For PhD Entrance Test Extended Till March 2
Mumbai University PhD Entrance Exam On February 28
Mumbai University To Conduct Winter Semester Exams Online
Mumbai University Result Announced For TY BCom, BA, And Other Courses
Mumbai University Exam: High Court Refuses To Interfere In Varsity's Decision To Conduct Exams
Mumbai University Students Get Three Days Extension To Submit Exam Applications
Mumbai University Releases Entrance Exams Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses
Mumbai University Releases Entrance Exams Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses
New Delhi:

The University of Mumbai (MU) has released the schedule of the entrance examination to be held for PhD, MPhil programmes at the official website, mu.ac.in. As per the time-table, the examination will be conducted from March 25 to 27 in an online mode for a total of 79 subjects. The MPhil entrance examination will be held on March 25, and the PhD entrance test will be conducted on March 26 and 27 in multiple shifts.

Admit card of PET containing candidate details will be made available one day prior to the PET which may be downloaded by the candidate from the official site.

Important Instructions:

  • The candidate can give the PET from a closed location like a room or a place of residence in a proctored manner.
  • The PET will be held for a total of 100 Marks and two hours duration.
  • The paper will have two sections of 50 marks each such that Section-A will be on Research Methodology and Section B will be subject-specific.
  • The syllabus for both sections will be as prescribed by the respective Board of Studies.
  • There will be aggregate passing marks of 50 for candidates belonging to the general category and 45 for those from the reserved category.
  • There is no provision for photocopy or revaluation for PET results. Candidates may raise queries relating to their results to the Deputy Registrar, RAPC.
  • A candidate can appear for PET for MPhil and PhD as per his application for the same only in one subject, provided that the candidate is allowed to take the exam in the subject of his qualifying examination.
  • PET will be conducted in the online proctored mode. Details of the proctoring mode will be provided to the candidates during the mock test that may be conducted.
  • Candidates may take a one-time Mock Test which will be arranged between March 12 and March 17, 2021.
Click here for more Education News
Mumbai University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2020: Second Seat Allotment List For LLB 5 Years Released
MHT CET 2020: Second Seat Allotment List For LLB 5 Years Released
Schools in Punjab Closed, Night Curfew Imposed In 8 Districts Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Schools in Punjab Closed, Night Curfew Imposed In 8 Districts Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Medical Entrance Exam NEET For Undergraduate Admissions On August 1
Medical Entrance Exam NEET For Undergraduate Admissions On August 1
Physics, Chemistry, Maths To Continue To Be Important Subjects For Engineering Courses: AICTE
Physics, Chemistry, Maths To Continue To Be Important Subjects For Engineering Courses: AICTE
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Final Answer Key Released
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Final Answer Key Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................