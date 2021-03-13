Mumbai University Releases Entrance Exams Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses

The University of Mumbai (MU) has released the schedule of the entrance examination to be held for PhD, MPhil programmes at the official website, mu.ac.in. As per the time-table, the examination will be conducted from March 25 to 27 in an online mode for a total of 79 subjects. The MPhil entrance examination will be held on March 25, and the PhD entrance test will be conducted on March 26 and 27 in multiple shifts.

Admit card of PET containing candidate details will be made available one day prior to the PET which may be downloaded by the candidate from the official site.