Mumbai University To Release First Merit List For UG Admission On August 17

Mumbai University will be releasing the first merit list of undergraduate admissions 2021 on August 17 at 11 am. The university has announced this development through an official notice on the official website- mu.ac.in. Interested candidates can apply for the Mumbai University admissions 2021 till August 14.

Students who have applied for various undergraduate programs for the upcoming academic year can check the merit list on the official website - mu.ac.in - once released. The online document verification process along with the online payment of fees will be done from August 18 to August 25 up to 3 pm.

In the notice released by Mumbai University, dates of the second and third merit lists have also been declared. The second merit list will be released on August 25 and the third merit list will be released on August 30. Students are advised to keep checking the official website and stay updated because these dates can be changed in case of an unprecedented situation.

This year, in order to avoid the physical presence of students for the entrance exams, exams will be conducted in online mode. However, sub-campuses of Rajgad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar may conduct the offline exam due to difficulty in implementing the online exams system. In the released notice, Mumbai university has directed these campuses to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Mumbai University has directed the affiliated colleges to provisional admissions to students and confirms the admission after collection of the final documents like marksheets and other certificates.

In case any student faces any sort of technical issue or any other problem in the admission procedure can visit the nearest Mumbai University college to get it fixed. Students can also refer to the helpline numbers mentioned on the website- mum.digitaluniversity.ac.