Mumbai University PhD Entrance Test (PET) 2021 Registration Begins

MU PhD admission 2021: The University of Mumbai has started the registration process for the PhD Entrance Test, or PET 2021. Candidates seeking admission to PhD courses offered by the university can apply on the Mumbai University official website, mu.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 26.

The exam fee for general category students is Rs 1,000 and for reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 500. Application form and fee should be submitted online. The university will not accept offline applications.

PET 2021 syllabus and eligibility criteria are available on the official website. The entrance exam is for admission to PhD in 79 programmes of the four faculties – Science, Humanities, Commerce and Management, and Interdisciplinary Studies.

Mumbai University PhD admission: Apply for PET 2021

Hall ticket or admit card release date and exam dates are not announced yet. Candidates who apply successfully before the deadline will be eligible for receiving admit cards.

Candidates appearing for the final year or semester of the Master’s degree programme are also eligible to appear in the entrance exam. However, they should have the results of the qualifying exam at the time of admission.

Revaluation of PET 2021 results and photocopy of answer sheets will not be made available, the university said.