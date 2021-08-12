  • Home
Mumbai University has commenced the admission procedure for various postgraduate programs from today, August 12. Students who are interested in applying can visit the official website of the university- uom-admissions.mu.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 12, 2021 8:05 pm IST

Mumbai University PG Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins, Check Details
Mumbai University PG Admissions 2021 Application Process Begins
New Delhi:

Mumbai University has commenced the admission procedure for various postgraduate programs from today, August 12. Students who are interested in applying can visit the official website of the university- uom-admissions.mu.ac.in. The application window closes on August 26 at 5 pm. PG classes for the upcoming academic year are likely to start from September 15.

Students who want to apply can check the eligibility criteria and apply for the courses. To apply for the Mumbai University Admissions 2021, students will be required to provide details of their registration number and date of birth.

Here is the detailed stepwise procedure to fill the application form for Mumbai University PG Admissions 2021.

Mumbai University PG Admissions 2021: How To Apply

  • Go to the official website of the university- uom-admissions.mu.ac.in

  • On the top right there's a tab that reads, 'manual' students can refer to it in case of doubts. (This can be skipped)

  • Now register yourself in the login window on the homepage

  • Enter your mail id and phone number and fill the OTP

  • After registration, the eligibility criteria will appear on screen, read it carefully, and check the eligibility

  • On the next page, students will find the application form

  • Fill the form by entering all the required documents

  • After carefully filling in the details pay the fees and submit the form

  • Students can take a screenshot and note down their admission number for future references.

Mumbai University PG Admissions 2021: Required documents and details

  • Students will be required to fill in personal details like full name, DOB, Address, Gender, Category, etc

  • Scanned Photo and Signature in jpg, png, or jpeg Format & File size should be less than 500 KB.

  • Students will also be required to submit their previous educational certificates

