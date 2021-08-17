Image credit: Shutterstock MU admission 2021: Mumbai University UG first merit list today at mu.ac.in (representational)

Mumbai University UG Admissions 2021: The University of Mumbai will release today the first merit list of the 2021-22 session of undergraduate admissions. Those who had applied for admission to UG courses at MU-affiliated colleges can download the merit list from the website mu.ac.in and check their admission status. MU UG admission first merit list will be released for BA, BAF, BCom, BSc, BFM, BMM and other courses offered by the university.

The Maharashtra government was contemplating a common entrance test (CET) for admission to non-professional courses this year. However, after HSC or Class 12 results, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said there will be no such CET for the upcoming academic year. CET for FYJC or Class 11 admissions was also cancelled by the Bombay High Court.

Candidates shortlisted in the first round for MU admission will have to complete online verification of documents and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking between August 18 and August 25 (3 pm).

There will be two more merit lists. The second merit list will be released on August 25, 2021, at 7 pm. The third merit list will be published on August 30.

Documents verification and online fees payment for the second merit list will be held from August 26 to 30 (upto 3 pm) and online document verification rounds for the third list will be conducted from September 1 to September 4.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had directed all higher education institutions (HEIs) to complete the UG admission process for 2021-22 by September-end and begin classes for them from October.