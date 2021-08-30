Mumbai University Merit List 2021: Third List Out

The University of Mumbai has released the third merit list today

The University of Mumbai has released the third merit list of various affiliated colleges for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2021 today, August 30. Candidates can check the third merit list through the official website of the University of Mumbai-mu.ac.in or through the individual official websites of the affiliated colleges.

Mumbai University affiliated colleges like St. Xavier's College, Jai Hind College, Dalmia College, Tolani College of Commerce and others have released their third merit list for admission to various undergraduate courses.

Students can check the third merit list and if shortlisted they will be required to complete their document verification process. It will be conducted online and it is necessary to complete the admission process for the respective college.

After the verification of documents, students will be required to pay the course fee along with the undertaking or declaration form as per the prescribed date.

Prior to this, Mumbai University released the first and second merit list in respect to the UG admissions 2021 for the upcoming academic year.

MU UG admission 2021 first merit list was released on August 17 and the second merit list for MU UG admission 2021 was released on August 25.

Mumbai University: 3rd Merit List 2021 Documents

HSC Marksheet, SSC Marksheet, Leaving Certificate, Undertaking about original documents, Caste Certificate (if required), Caste Validity Certificate (If required), Non Creamy layer certificate (If required), Domicile certificate (If required), Sports, transfer, defence or PWD candidates documents (if required)