Mumbai University merit list 2020: A few MU colleges have released cut off list

Mumbai University colleges have begun releasing cut off list or merit lists for admission to first year undergraduate courses. The admission process based on the first list will conclude by August 10. The second merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 11 and the admission process will be held till August 17.

The K C College has released the merit list for admission to undergraduate courses. The merit list has been released for BA, BAF, B.Com., B.Sc., BFM, BMM and other courses offered by the university. Students can download course-wise cut off marks from the college's website.

K C College has released the list of students who have been selected for admission based on their merit in HSC or class 12 exams. Students can check KC College Merit List here.

Thakur College of Science and Commerce has released the cut off percentage for admission. For the FYBMS programme, the cut off marks in Arts courses is 70.31 per cent, for Commerce courses is 82.60 per cent, and for Science courses is 74.77 per cent. All these cut off percentage are for open category students.

Students can check the cut off list for Thakur College here.

The merit list for self-financed programs for Patkar College of Arts and Science and V.P. Varde College of Commerce and Economics has also been released. The merit list has been released for the myriad of courses offered by the college such as BA Multimedia and Mass Communication, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Information Technology, B.Com. Accounting and Finance etc.

Students can download the merit list For Patkar Varde College here.

The merit list and or cut off list of other Mumbai University colleges will be releasing soon.

Mumbai University had said that it will release cut off list or merit list for admission to first year undergraduate programmes on August 4 but it was postponed for two days. Students making it to the first cut off list or merit list can get their documents verified and pay their fees from the next day onwards. Students will have to get their documents verified by August 10.