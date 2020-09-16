Mumbai University Issues Guidelines For Online Exams; Check Here

  • Home
As per the guidelines, regular theory exams will be held from October 1 to 17, while the backlog exams will be conducted from September 25. All the exam will be held in multiple choice manner.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 16, 2020 4:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Mumbai University has issued a slew of guidelines and released a new circular with instructions on holding the final year exams. The guidelines have been issued for all the examinations to be conducted for different programmes. As per the guidelines, regular theory exams will be held from October 1 to 17, while the backlog exams will be conducted from September 25. All the exam will be held in a multiple-choice manner.

The theory exam will be conducted for a total of 50 marks.

The duration of the examination will be for one hour. The details of timetable and instructions regarding the online practical examination will be made available on the official website- www.mu.ac.in/idol.

The questions asked in the exams will be based on the syllabus covered till March 13. However, those appearing for backlog papers have to study the entire syllabus. There will be no revaluation provision for these examinations as the evaluation will be fully based on the computerized system.

A mock test will be conducted before the actual examination. The mock test result will not be considered for the declaration of result.

The examinations are to be held by Mumbai University at the college level in cluster system. According to the notification, the Varsity aims to bring together “A group of affiliated colleges in a given geographical region offering similar programs and facilitate the synchronisation and coordination with respect to the execution of various academic and examination work”.

