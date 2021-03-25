Mumbai University PET 2021 from tomorrow in remote-proctored mode

The University of Mumbai (MU) will conduct the PhD entrance test, or PET, from tomorrow. The test scheduled to be held on March 26 and March 27 will be conducted in online mode for 79 subjects. The university will conduct the PET in remote-proctored mode in multiple shifts, one from 10 am to 12 noon and the next from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can also check the admit card details on their registered email Ids.

“Admit card of PET containing candidate details will be made available one day prior to the PET which may be downloaded by the candidate from the official site,” an official statement said.

MU in their social media handle said: “As per the schedule announced for the PhD entrance examination (PET), the PET examination for various subjects has been organized on 26th and 27th March and this examination will be conducted online. For this, the students will be sent detailed information on the email they have registered.”

पीएचडी प्रवेश परीक्षेसाठी (पेट) जाहीर केलेल्या वेळापत्रकानुसार २६ आणि २७ मार्च या दोन दिवसांत विविध विषयांसाठी पेट परीक्षेचे आयोजन करण्यात आले असून ही परीक्षा ऑनलाईन पद्धतीने घेण्यात येणार आहे. यासाठी विद्यार्थ्यांना त्यांनी नोंदणी केलेल्या ईमेलवर सविस्तर माहिती पाठविण्यात येणार. — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) March 25, 2021

Mumbai University PET 2021

The PET question paper will be of 100 marks. The question paper will have two sections of 50 marks each. The Section A of the paper, as per the PET exam pattern, will be on Research Methodology and Section B will be subject-specific. MU has set aggregate passing marks that must be scored by the candidates to be considered qualified for PhD programmes. Candidates belonging to the unreserved categories must score 50 and those from the reserved category 45.

“The candidate can give the PET from a closed location like a room or a place of residence in a proctored manner,” said the official statement.

The university has also provided the provision to appear for mock tests to accustom the applicants of PET with the online remote-proctored exams. The application for PET closed on March 2.