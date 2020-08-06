Mumbai University First Merit List To Be Released Today At mu.ac.in

  • Home
Mumbai University will release its first merit list for undergraduate admissions today at 11 am. The students who had applied for admission to various colleges can check the list through the official website- mu.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 6, 2020 9:42 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Mumbai University will release its first merit list for undergraduate admissions today at 11 am. As per the previous notification, the merit list was to be released on August 4, 2020, however, the university made an announcement to extend the deadline by two more days.

The students who had applied for admission to various colleges can check the list through the official website- mu.ac.in.

After the release, students can get their documents verified and pay their fees from the next day onwards. Students will have to get their documents verified by August 10.

The second merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 11 and the same procedure of verification and payment will be followed till August 17.

The final merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 17. The verification and payment procedure will continue until August 21.

Mumbai University Admissions 2020: How to check first cut off

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mumbai University

Step 2: Go to the Homepage. Click on the link to the admissions

Step 3: Click on the link to the merit list and view the cut-offs

Step 4: Specific colleges will also display the cut-offs on their websites

