Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline, Forms To Be Submitted By Today

Mumbai University has extended the last date for admission to undergraduate courses.

Mumbai University has extended the last date for admission to undergraduate courses in all affiliated colleges till today. To apply, candidates will have to visit the official portal of the universitymum.digitaluniversity.ac. According to the notification issued on Tuesday, students need to complete their application before 3 pm today.

In addition to this, the Mumbai University Merit List 2020 has also been delayed. As per the notification issued by the varsity earlier, the first Merit List for Mumbai University UG Admission 2020 was supposed to be released on August 4, however, now it will be released on August 6 at 11 am.

Following the release of the first merit list, the University of Mumbai will begin the document verification process from 6 August that will continue till 11 August.

Mumbai University will release the 2nd Merit List for UG Admissions on August 10.

The online registration for the academic year 2020-21to the Undergraduate courses was started by the varsity from July 22.

Mumbai University Admission 2020: Revised Dates Here





Submission of Admission forms along with a copy of Pre-Admission forms (Mandatory) July 27 to August 5, 2020 First Merit List August 6, 2020 Verification of Documents & payment of fees (with Undertaking form) August 6 to August 11, 2020 Second Merit List August 11, 2020 Verification of Documents & payment of fees (with Undertaking form) August 12 to August 17, 2020 Third Merit List August 17, 2020 Verification of Documents & payment of fees (with Undertaking form) August 18 to 21, 2020













































The colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University will release the cut off of Mumbai University along with the merit list. The marks in the merit list are considered as the cut off for admission.