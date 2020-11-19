Mumbai University To Conduct Winter Semester Exams Online

The University of Mumbai has issued a slew of guidelines in regard to the conduct of winter semester exams for all traditional and professional courses. The varsity has declared that the first, third and fifth semester examinations will be held in an online mode.

Vinod Patil, director of the board of examination and assessment, issued a circular highlighting that the examination, to be conducted online, will incorporate multiple choice and subjective questions.

The varsity has also asked colleges to organise surveys in order to understand the requirements of students and to know if students will be able to take exams online. In case a student is unable to appear in the examination due to internet issues, authorities have been directed to make arrangements for the same. In addition to this, students who do not have access to smartphones or laptop will also be assisted by local authorities.

Even then, if a student fails to appear in the examination due to technical glitches, the college authorities will take a call on grace marks.

Students appearing in traditional courses such as - arts, science and commerce, will get one hour to answer 50 multiple-choice questions. For professional courses such as engineering, MSc and pharmacy, students will be required to write 80-mark theory papers divided into two parts- multiple-choice questions and descriptive questions.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, students will appear in practical and viva-voce examinations online.