  • Home
  • Education
  • Mumbai University To Conduct Winter Semester Exams Online

Mumbai University To Conduct Winter Semester Exams Online

The University of Mumbai has issued a slew of guidelines in regard to the conduct of winter semester exams for all traditional and professional courses. The varsity has declared that the first, third and fifth semester examinations will be held in an online mode.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 19, 2020 4:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai University Result Announced For TY BCom, BA, And Other Courses
Mumbai University Exam: High Court Refuses To Interfere In Varsity's Decision To Conduct Exams
Mumbai University Students Get Three Days Extension To Submit Exam Applications
Mumbai University Issues Guidelines For Online Exams; Check Here
Mumbai University Admission 2020: Colleges Begin Releasing Cut Off For Admission To UG Courses
Mumbai University First Merit List To Be Released Today At mu.ac.in
Mumbai University To Conduct Winter Semester Exams Online
Mumbai University To Conduct Winter Semester Exams Online
New Delhi:

The University of Mumbai has issued a slew of guidelines in regard to the conduct of winter semester exams for all traditional and professional courses. The varsity has declared that the first, third and fifth semester examinations will be held in an online mode.

Vinod Patil, director of the board of examination and assessment, issued a circular highlighting that the examination, to be conducted online, will incorporate multiple choice and subjective questions.

The varsity has also asked colleges to organise surveys in order to understand the requirements of students and to know if students will be able to take exams online. In case a student is unable to appear in the examination due to internet issues, authorities have been directed to make arrangements for the same. In addition to this, students who do not have access to smartphones or laptop will also be assisted by local authorities.

Even then, if a student fails to appear in the examination due to technical glitches, the college authorities will take a call on grace marks.

Students appearing in traditional courses such as - arts, science and commerce, will get one hour to answer 50 multiple-choice questions. For professional courses such as engineering, MSc and pharmacy, students will be required to write 80-mark theory papers divided into two parts- multiple-choice questions and descriptive questions.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, students will appear in practical and viva-voce examinations online.

Click here for more Education News
Mumbai University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Delhi Tops Among Indian Institutes In Employability: Survey
IIT Delhi Tops Among Indian Institutes In Employability: Survey
AI-Based JEE, NEET Preparation Courses Launched; Know Details
AI-Based JEE, NEET Preparation Courses Launched; Know Details
IIT Madras Launches Training Courses For Banking, Financial Services And Insurance Sector
IIT Madras Launches Training Courses For Banking, Financial Services And Insurance Sector
5 MBBS, BDS Seats Under Central Pool Reserved For Children Of COVID-19 Warriors
5 MBBS, BDS Seats Under Central Pool Reserved For Children Of COVID-19 Warriors
ICSI CSEET 2020: Know About Remote Proctored Exam
ICSI CSEET 2020: Know About Remote Proctored Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................