  • Home
  • Education
  • Mumbai University IDOL Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins For MCA/ MMS Entrance Exams

Mumbai University IDOL Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins For MCA/ MMS Entrance Exams

The interested candidates can apply on the official website- old.mu.ac.in till November 25. The entrance exam will be held on December 3

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 19, 2021 10:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai University Announces MCA, MMS IDOL Entrance Exam Dates
Mumbai University PhD Entrance Test (PET) 2021 Registration Begins
University Of Mumbai Gets A++ NAAC Grade
Mumbai University 3rd Merit List: Check Cut-Off Marks For UG Courses
Mumbai University Merit List 2021: Third List Out
Mumbai University UG Admissions 2021: Third Merit List Tomorrow
Mumbai University IDOL Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins For MCA/ MMS Entrance Exams
The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on December 3
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Mumbai University IDOL Admissions 2021: The University of Mumbai's Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) is inviting online applications for the Masters in Management Studies (MMS) and Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) entrance exams. The interested candidates can apply on the official website- old.mu.ac.in till November 25.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on December 3. “IDOL has got permission for MMS—equivalent to an MBA—in the distance mode from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as well as the University Grants Commission (UGC) with approval for 720 seats. Also, for the first, a two-year revised course of MCA is being introduced,” the varsity release mentioned.

Students who have a graduation degree in any discipline from an UGC-recognised university with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks (45 per cent for reserved categories) can apply for the MU IDOL admission entrance test.

For MCA admissions, candidates should have BSc IT, BSc Computer Science, or a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. A relaxation of 5 per cent in the required marks will be given to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Candidates who have passed BSc, BCom or BA with Mathematics in Class 12 or graduation-level with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) can also apply for MCA IDOL admissions at Mumbai University. The fee for the entrance exam is Rs 500.

For details on MCA/ MMS admission, please visit the website- old.mu.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
University of Mumbai Mumbai University Admission Mumbai University merit list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2021 On November 28: Important Sections To Prepare, Last Minute Tips And Tricks
CAT 2021 On November 28: Important Sections To Prepare, Last Minute Tips And Tricks
BHU Entrance Test (UET, PET) 2021 Result Expected Soon; Details Here
BHU Entrance Test (UET, PET) 2021 Result Expected Soon; Details Here
CBSE To Train Teachers In Alternative Activities For Classes 9-12 Practical Work
CBSE To Train Teachers In Alternative Activities For Classes 9-12 Practical Work
SC On Dalit Boy Who Cracked IIT Exam: Who Knows 10-Years Down The Line He May Be Leader Of Nation
SC On Dalit Boy Who Cracked IIT Exam: Who Knows 10-Years Down The Line He May Be Leader Of Nation
ICAI CA Admit Card 2021 For December Exam Released At Icaiexam.icai.org
ICAI CA Admit Card 2021 For December Exam Released At Icaiexam.icai.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................