Mumbai University IDOL Admissions 2021: The University of Mumbai's Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) is inviting online applications for the Masters in Management Studies (MMS) and Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) entrance exams. The interested candidates can apply on the official website- old.mu.ac.in till November 25.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on December 3. “IDOL has got permission for MMS—equivalent to an MBA—in the distance mode from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as well as the University Grants Commission (UGC) with approval for 720 seats. Also, for the first, a two-year revised course of MCA is being introduced,” the varsity release mentioned.

Students who have a graduation degree in any discipline from an UGC-recognised university with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks (45 per cent for reserved categories) can apply for the MU IDOL admission entrance test.

Notification of IDOL MMS and MCA Entrance Test 2021 pic.twitter.com/GiuHtJEoLi — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) November 19, 2021

For MCA admissions, candidates should have BSc IT, BSc Computer Science, or a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. A relaxation of 5 per cent in the required marks will be given to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Candidates who have passed BSc, BCom or BA with Mathematics in Class 12 or graduation-level with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) can also apply for MCA IDOL admissions at Mumbai University. The fee for the entrance exam is Rs 500.

For details on MCA/ MMS admission, please visit the website- old.mu.ac.in.