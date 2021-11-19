  • Home
Mumbai University Announces MCA, MMS IDOL Entrance Exam Dates

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai, has announced entrance exam dates for admission to MCA and MMS courses.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 19, 2021 2:07 pm IST

Mumbai University Announces MCA, MMS IDOL Entrance Exam Dates
Mumbai University IDOL admission 2021-22: MCA, MMS entrance exam dates announced

Mumbai University IDOL Admission 2021-22: The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai, has announced entrance exam dates for admission to MCA and MMS courses. The tests will take place on December 3, 2021. The application window will be available from today, November 19, up to November 25.

Eligibility for MMS admission: Students who have a graduation degree in any discipline from an UGC-recognised university with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks (45 per cent for reserved categories) can apply for the MU IDOL admission entrance test.

For MCA admissions, candidates should have BSc IT, BSc Computer Science, or a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. A relaxation of 5 per cent in the required marks will be given to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Candidates who have passed BSc, BCom or BA with Mathematics in Class 12 or graduation-level with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) can also apply for MCA IDOL admissions at Mumbai University.

The fee for the entrance exam is Rs 500. Here is the detailed notification.

Earlier, the university had announced admission dates for different undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

