  • Home
  • Education
  • Mumbai University Announces Final-Year Exam Schedule

Mumbai University Announces Final-Year Exam Schedule

Mumbai University: The final year exams for the undergraduate programmes will be held from May 6 to May 21 in online mode.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 25, 2021 5:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai University Releases Entrance Exams Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses
Mumbai University: Application Dates For PhD Entrance Test Extended Till March 2
Mumbai University PhD Entrance Exam On February 28
Mumbai University To Conduct Winter Semester Exams Online
Mumbai University Result Announced For TY BCom, BA, And Other Courses
Mumbai University Exam: High Court Refuses To Interfere In Varsity's Decision To Conduct Exams
Mumbai University Announces Final-Year Exam Schedule
Mumbai University will hold all final-year examinations online
New Delhi:

The University of Mumbai has released the final year exam schedule for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The final year exams for the undergraduate programmes will be held from May 6 to May 21. However, for regular students in Semesters 1 to 4 and those with backlog, the exams will be held between April 15 and May 5. For the postgraduate management courses, Semester 3 (backlog) and Semester 4 exams will start from May 3 and continue till May 20. All final-year exams will be held online.

The final-semester theory exams of undergraduate Arts, Commerce and Science programmes will comprise of 50 multiple choice questions of one mark each, while for Engineering, Pharmacy and MCA courses, the question paper will comprise of 40 MCQs and 40 descriptive questions. For Law courses, 10 MCQs for a total of 30 marks and 30 marks worth of descriptive questions will be asked. “Lead colleges among cluster colleges will be responsible for conducting the last semester examinations,” says a Mumbai University statement issued on Wednesday.

Mumbai University Online Semester Exams

Degree colleges will conduct practical exams, projects and viva-voce interactions from April 5 to April 15. These, too, will be held online. The university has asked colleges to conduct these via Zoom app, Google Meet, Skype or through telephone, if necessary.

The university has also asked colleges to organise surveys in order to understand the requirements of students and to know if students will be able to take exams online. In case a student is unable to appear in the examination due to internet issues, authorities have been directed to make arrangements for the same.

The university will also hold the PhD and MPhill entrance exams in online proctored mode this year.

Click here for more Education News
Mumbai University Mumbai University VC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: Steps To Check BSEB Inter Results, List Of Websites
Live | Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: Steps To Check BSEB Inter Results, List Of Websites
Post-Diploma DNB Courses: Registration Begins For Entrance Test
Post-Diploma DNB Courses: Registration Begins For Entrance Test
Bihar Class 12 Board Exams: Check Passing Criteria
Bihar Class 12 Board Exams: Check Passing Criteria
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Official Websites, Know Steps To Check
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Official Websites, Know Steps To Check
CBSE To Issue Hard Copies Of Migration Certificates ‘Only On Request’ This Year
CBSE To Issue Hard Copies Of Migration Certificates ‘Only On Request’ This Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................