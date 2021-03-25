Mumbai University Announces Final-Year Exam Schedule

Mumbai University will hold all final-year examinations online

The University of Mumbai has released the final year exam schedule for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The final year exams for the undergraduate programmes will be held from May 6 to May 21. However, for regular students in Semesters 1 to 4 and those with backlog, the exams will be held between April 15 and May 5. For the postgraduate management courses, Semester 3 (backlog) and Semester 4 exams will start from May 3 and continue till May 20. All final-year exams will be held online.

The final-semester theory exams of undergraduate Arts, Commerce and Science programmes will comprise of 50 multiple choice questions of one mark each, while for Engineering, Pharmacy and MCA courses, the question paper will comprise of 40 MCQs and 40 descriptive questions. For Law courses, 10 MCQs for a total of 30 marks and 30 marks worth of descriptive questions will be asked. “Lead colleges among cluster colleges will be responsible for conducting the last semester examinations,” says a Mumbai University statement issued on Wednesday.

Mumbai University Online Semester Exams

Degree colleges will conduct practical exams, projects and viva-voce interactions from April 5 to April 15. These, too, will be held online. The university has asked colleges to conduct these via Zoom app, Google Meet, Skype or through telephone, if necessary.

The university has also asked colleges to organise surveys in order to understand the requirements of students and to know if students will be able to take exams online. In case a student is unable to appear in the examination due to internet issues, authorities have been directed to make arrangements for the same.

The university will also hold the PhD and MPhill entrance exams in online proctored mode this year.