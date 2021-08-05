  • Home
  • Education
  • Mumbai University Admissions 2021: UG Registration Begins, Apply By August 14

Mumbai University Admissions 2021: UG Registration Begins, Apply By August 14

Mumbai University Admissions 2021: All online admission forms and pre-admission enrollment will be available from August 5 to August 14, 2021, till 1 pm.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 5, 2021 1:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NCC Studies In Colleges: Top Official Meets Vice-Chancellor Of Mumbai University
Mumbai University Releases Semester Exam Time Tables For Summer 2021
University Of Mumbai Announces PET Examination Results For MPhil, PhD Candidates
Mumbai University To Hold PhD Entrance Test Tomorrow
Mumbai University Announces Final-Year Exam Schedule
Mumbai University Releases Entrance Exams Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses
Mumbai University Admissions 2021: UG Registration Begins, Apply By August 14
Mumbai University UG application process begins
New Delhi:

The degree admission process for Mumbai University begins today with the commencement of sale of offline application forms. All online admission forms and pre-admission enrollment will be available from August 5 to August 14, 2021, till 1 pm.

Mumbai University is known to begin the application process immediately after the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Examination.

The Maharashtra HSC examination result was announced on August 3 in which 99.63 per cent students passed.

The result for CBSE 12th students has already been declared. Students would need to fill the application form and submit the pre admission online enrolment form to the college of their choice.

The first merit list will be released on August 17, 2021. The merit list will be released for BA, BAF, B.Com., B.Sc., BFM, BMM and other courses offered by the university.

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees along with the declaration form or undertaking will begin on August 18 and will continue till August 25 (3 pm), as per the schedule released by the university.

The second merit list will be released on August 25, 2021, at 7 pm. After its release, the process of documents verification and online fees payment will be held from August 26 to 30 upto 3 pm. The third merit list will be published on August 30, 2021, and the online document verification rounds will be conducted from September 1 to September 4, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Mumbai University Admission Mumbai University merit list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon
MHT CET 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon
Opinion: Why India’s Schools Should Open Immediately
Opinion: Why India’s Schools Should Open Immediately
MBOSE Results 2021 LIVE Updates: HSSLC 12th, 10th Result Declared
Live | MBOSE Results 2021 LIVE Updates: HSSLC 12th, 10th Result Declared
Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exam Result Announced, 52.91% Pass
Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exam Result Announced, 52.91% Pass
Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Class 12) Arts Result Declared
Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Class 12) Arts Result Declared
.......................... Advertisement ..........................