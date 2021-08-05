Mumbai University UG application process begins

The degree admission process for Mumbai University begins today with the commencement of sale of offline application forms. All online admission forms and pre-admission enrollment will be available from August 5 to August 14, 2021, till 1 pm.

Mumbai University is known to begin the application process immediately after the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Examination.

The Maharashtra HSC examination result was announced on August 3 in which 99.63 per cent students passed.

The result for CBSE 12th students has already been declared. Students would need to fill the application form and submit the pre admission online enrolment form to the college of their choice.

The first merit list will be released on August 17, 2021. The merit list will be released for BA, BAF, B.Com., B.Sc., BFM, BMM and other courses offered by the university.

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees along with the declaration form or undertaking will begin on August 18 and will continue till August 25 (3 pm), as per the schedule released by the university.

The second merit list will be released on August 25, 2021, at 7 pm. After its release, the process of documents verification and online fees payment will be held from August 26 to 30 upto 3 pm. The third merit list will be published on August 30, 2021, and the online document verification rounds will be conducted from September 1 to September 4, 2021.