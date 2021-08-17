Mumbai University Admission 2021: First Cut-Off Marks For BCom Programmes

Mumbai University cut-off marks for BCom programmes

The Mumbai University (MU) has released the first merit list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the upcoming session. The MU application process was held online this year due to the ongoing Covid crisis. The Mumbai University first merit list comprises details including the names of the students and the marks they have obtained to secure a seat at the Mumbai University college. Students meeting the MU cut-off have to apply at the respective colleges.

While at St. Xavier’s College, the first admission for General category students of Maharashtra closed at 89.33 per cent marks, it was 95.80 per cent for students of other boards and 44.31 per cent for Christian Minority students.

At ML Dahanukar College of Commerce (MLDCC), the admission to BCom courses closed at 521 marks out of 600 for General Category students. For admission to FYBCom(Accounting and Finance), FYBCom(Banking and Insurance), FYBSc(IT) and FYBCom(Financial Markets), the cut-off marks are 534, 485, 77 and 511 respectively.

The first-list admission at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Accounting and Finance closed at 88.33 per cent for the open category students, for Banking and Insurance, it is 82.83 per cent and 80.33 per cent for Financial Markets.

Mumbai University has directed the affiliated colleges to admit the students provisionally and confirm the admission after collection of the final documents like marksheets and other certificates.

Students shortlisted in the first list admission list can opt for online document verification process along with the online payment of fees from August 18 to August 25.