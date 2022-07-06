  • Home
  • Education
  • Mumbai University 2nd Merit List For 2022-23 Undergraduate Admission Tomorrow

Mumbai University 2nd Merit List For 2022-23 Undergraduate Admission Tomorrow

Mumbai University Admission 2022: Students who have applied online for admission to Mumbai University BA, BCom and BSc programmes will be able to check the merit list at mu.ac.in and on the college websites.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 5:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai University Undergraduate Admission 2022: MU Releases 1st Merit List For Different Colleges
Mumbai University IDOL Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins For MCA/ MMS Entrance Exams
Mumbai University Announces MCA, MMS IDOL Entrance Exam Dates
Mumbai University PhD Entrance Test (PET) 2021 Registration Begins
University Of Mumbai Gets A++ NAAC Grade
Mumbai University 3rd Merit List: Check Cut-Off Marks For UG Courses
Mumbai University 2nd Merit List For 2022-23 Undergraduate Admission Tomorrow
2nd merit list of Mumbai University 2022 will be out tomorrow
New Delhi:

The colleges affiliated to Univesity of Mumbai (MU) will release the second merit list for undergraduate admission in its colleges tomorrow, July 7. Students who have applied online for admission to Mumbai University BA, BCom and BSc programmes will be able to check the merit list at mu.ac.in and on the college websites. Candidates shortlisted in the 2nd merit list of Mumbai University will have to complete the online verification of documents and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking between July 8 and July 13.

Latest: Mumbai University 2022 Admission- Application, Dates, Cutoff. Check Now

Don't Miss: Mumbai University Placements- Salary Trends, Top Companies. Check Now

While preparing the Mumbai University merit list for its affiliated colleges, the University of Mumbai considers several factors including the number of applications, number of seats, category of candidates, and the performance of the students in Class 12. In order to be considered for admission to the 2022-23 academic session at MU, applicants need to pay the admission fee in accordance with Mumbai University's second merit list 2022 before the fee submission deadline.

The Mumbai University merit list 2022-23 first list was issued on June 29. Candidates shortlisted in the first merit list had to complete online verification of documents and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking between June 30 and July 6.

Click here for more Education News
University of Mumbai
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha 10th Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link, Steps to Check
Odisha 10th Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link, Steps to Check
NEET 2022 Rank Booster Programme Launched For Quick Preparation
NEET 2022 Rank Booster Programme Launched For Quick Preparation
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Soon; Updates On Cut-Off, Percentile
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Soon; Updates On Cut-Off, Percentile
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Odisha Class 10 Result At Bseodisha.ac.in; Download Marksheet
Live | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Odisha Class 10 Result At Bseodisha.ac.in; Download Marksheet
Over Two Lakh Children In Madhya Pradesh Apply For Admission In Private Schools Under RTE
Over Two Lakh Children In Madhya Pradesh Apply For Admission In Private Schools Under RTE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................