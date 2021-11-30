Mumbai Schools Reopening Date Deferred; Now To Resume On December 15

  • Home
Mumbai School Reopening Date: Schools in Mumbai slated to reopen from December 1 will now resume from December 15 due to the onslaught of Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 30, 2021 1:25 pm IST

Mumbai schools will now reopen from December 15
New Delhi:

Schools in Mumbai for the students of Classes 1 to 7 slated to reopen from December 1 will now resume on December 15 due to the onslaught of Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Schools in Maharashtra were scheduled to run in shifts of three to four hours and students, Varsha Gaikwad on Monday said, were to be called in groups.

In a warning on Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the new variant poses a "very high" global risk and could have "severe consequences" where there are surges.

According to an ANI report, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said: “Schools for Classes 1-7 will now reopen from December 15, instead of December 1, in view of the emergence of #Omicron variant of COVID19 in the world.”

Maharashtra government had decided to reopen schools after a survey conducted by the state’s school education department which stated that more than 70 per cent parents want schools to be reopened.

School authorities, Varsha Gaikwad said, were to ensure that only 15 to 20 students are accommodated in a classroom. Schools for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and from Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas were to reopen on Wednesday, December 1.

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, on Monday November 29, in a social media post said: “We are happy to welcome students from Std 1 onwards #BackToSchool on Dec 1. Safe resumption of schools is being considered to ensure all students have equal access to education amidst the pandemic."

