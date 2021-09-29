Mumbai Schools To Reopen For Classes 8 To 12 From October 4

  • Home
Mumbai government has announced to reopen schools for Classes 8 to 12 from October 4.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 29, 2021 7:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

Mumbai government has announced to reopen schools for Classes 8 to 12 from October 4. Schools will be required to adhere to all the COVID19 protocols released by the government including social distancing, regular sanitisation, wearing masks at all times, among others. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal told ANI that the decision for rest of the classes will be taken next month.

“We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes we will take a decision in November. All COVID19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal,” news agency ANI tweeted.

Schools in various states are now reopening in a phased manner. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced plans to reopen schools in Delhi after the festive season. As per the PTI report, the DDMA in its meeting on Wednesday decided to reopen schools for junior classes after the festival season, official sources said.

Tamil Nadu government has also announced to reopen schools after more than a year of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to a PTI report, physical classes for students from Class 1 to 8 would resume in schools with effect from November 1, the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday. Following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat to review the ongoing measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said the ban in respect of social, political, cultural, and religious congregations would continue to be in place.

