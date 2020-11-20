Mumbai: Schools To Remain Closed Till December 31, Says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that all schools in Mumbai city will remain shut till December 31, 2020, ensuring the safety of students amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till 31st December. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Government had announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 to Class 12 from November 23.

A few days before, the education minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad, tweeted that a meeting regarding the safe reopening of schools from November 23 has been conducted with officials. After the meeting, the state government sough the opinions of parents and teachers regarding the same.

The education minister had tweeted, “ A blended approach to education is needed to ensure that the last child receives education. So calling on all schools, teachers, students and parents to come forward with any suggestions or opinions regarding re-opening of schools.”

The Maharashtra School Education department also released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) ahead of the reopening of schools in the state from November 23.

(With ANI inputs)