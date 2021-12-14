Mumbai Schools For Classes 1 To 7 To Reopen Tomorrow

Image credit: PTI/ FILE The schools in Mumbai to reopen from December 15

Mumbai Schools Reopening 2021: The schools in Mumbai from classes 1 to 7 will reopen on Wednesday, December 15. "As per government of Maharashtra circular dated November 29 with approval of Municipal commissioner, vide circular no. EOG/2234 dated 30.11.2021 instructions to start schools for standard 1st to 7th from December 15 have been issued," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its statement mentioned.

The schools for classes 8 to 12 were earlier started from October 4.

Maharashtra government had decided to reopen schools after a survey conducted by the state’s school education department which stated that more than 70 per cent parents want schools to be reopened.