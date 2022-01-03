  • Home
Mumbai Schools For Classes 1 To 9, 11 Closed Till January 31

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that students of Classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in person.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 3, 2022 5:06 pm IST

Mumbai:

Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, including the Omicron variant, the civic body on Monday decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that students of Classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in person.

Classes for students of 1 to 9 and 11 will continue in online mode, as directed earlier.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

