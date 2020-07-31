Mumbai: Girl Living On Pavement Scores 40 Per Cent In Class 10th Board Exam

  • Home
A Mumbai-based girl, who was born and brought up on the pavement, secured 40 per cent in her 10th board examination and said her family supported her education.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 6:35 am IST

Asma Sheikh, a 17-year-old girl living on the pavement outside Azad Maidan in Mumbai has scored 40 per cent in 10th board exams.
Mumbai:

Asma Sheikh, a 17-year-old girl living on the pavement outside Azad Maidan in Mumbai has scored 40 per cent in 10th board exams. She gave the credit to her parents for her success.

Asma told ANI, "My family supported my education. In the absence of basic amenities, they tried giving me whatever they could to help me pass my exams."

"During rain, my father used to put shed whereas, during the night, I used to study under a dim light," said Asma adding, "It was difficult to study during the day due to traffic."

She further said, "Although I was expecting more, I am happy with 40 per cent as well."

On being asked about their struggle, her father, Salim Sheikh said, "We do season-wise business here. We plan our money for everything, including her education and school uniform."

"I had flunked in the first standard but my daughter never failed in any class. In fact, she topped in the nursery and first," said Salim.

Asma expressed her willingness to pursue further studies and her father supported her in this decision. He said, "I don't want her to experience the same hardship as I did."

"Various leaders and Mumbai residents are coming forward to help us. This has made me feel secure about her education," he added.

