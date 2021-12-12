‘Multiple Interpretations’, Says CBSE After Priyanka Gandhi, Others Object To "Anti-Woman" Question

  • Home
Responding to the "objectionable and anti-women" passage in Class 10 English exam, CBSE said, “it is clarified that if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students.”

Updated: Dec 12, 2021 10:37 pm IST

CBSE Class 10 board exam was conducted on December 11
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam was conducted on December 11 and a question from Section A (Reading) was called objectionable and ‘anti-women’ passage. Responding to this CBSE said, “As regards the correct answer option and the answer key has been released by the board, it is clarified that if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students.” Confirming the answer to the second question of the "objectionable question", CBSE says that the correct option will be Option B, adding that "the writer takes a light-hearted approach to life".

CBSE's official statement reads, “A passage in one set of the English paper of CBSE Class X first term examination held yesterday has received mixed reactions from a few parents and students stating that “it seems to support regressive notions on family and allegedly promotes gender stereotyping. The matter will be referred to subject experts for considered views as per the pre-set procedures of the board. As regards the correct answer option and the answer key has been released by the board, it is clarified that if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students."

Terming the use of such a passage in the CBSE Class 10 English question paper as "unbelievable", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called out CBSE and the central government on social media and said: “Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly, the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?”

Prior to this, CBSE Class 10 English paper was said to have ambiguity in one of passage based questions. To this, CBSE's Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told Careers360.com, "it was unnecessarily highlighted as the instructions are given at the beginning of the questions, and there are no errors in the question numbers 13 and 14 in the paper today."

CBSE Class 10 term 1 board exams concluded on December 11 with English paper. The board will not release any pass or fail status for Term 1 board exams, marks scored in term 1 exams will be added in the marks score in CBSE term 2 exam to derive the final CBSE board exam result 2022.

