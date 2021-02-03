Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana Bihar: Government Increases Scholarship Amount

  • Home
Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana Bihar: The Bihar Government has raised the scholarship amount for unmarried intermediate qualified and graduate girls to Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 3, 2021 5:24 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Bihar Government has raised the scholarship amount for unmarried intermediate qualified and graduate girls. The scholarship amount for the unmarried intermediate examination pass and graduate girls has been increased to Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively under Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana for the financial year 2021-22.

The scheme is run by the state education department and is aimed to promote education among girls. The scheme also seeks to fight social evils like child marriage. Only unmarried girls who clear the Class 12 exams are eligible for availing the benefit of the Rs 25,000 scholarship. However, in the case of the graduate scholarship, female students irrespective of their marital status would be eligible for the scholarship.

According to the details given on the government website, the benefit of the schemes would be limited to two children per family.

Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana: Application Steps

Step 1: Student Login by providing Registration numbers and dates of birth or total obtained marks

Step 2: Update student bank details

Step 3: Finalise and submit application

Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana: Requisites

1. Bank account number

2. IFS Code of Bank Branch

3. Aadhaar Number

4. Mobile Number for contact

