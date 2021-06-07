  • Home
The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Saturday refused to intervene in the offline examinations being held by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on June 10, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 7, 2021 10:29 am IST

MUHS offline exams will begin on June 10
The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Saturday refused to intervene in the offline examinations being held by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on June 10, 2021. Justice AG Gharote said that students should test themselves before the examination and if they are found positive, isolate themselves.

In this regard, MUHS was directed by the Court to issue an advisory to all college principals affiliated to their University and to publish the same on their website, to ensure students produce a negative RT-PCR test before the examination on June 10, 2021.

The Court also said that in the event a student is not able to produce the report, he should be permitted to submit the report by the next examination date or at the most by June 15, 2021, as per Bar and Bench report.

A bench of Justice Avinash Gharote was considering a PIL, seeking online examinations, or vaccination for nearly 40,000 undergraduates before they give the examination spread across 20 days and 173 centres, to June 14.

MUHS is holding the Winter-2020 examination through offline mode for their graduate, postgraduate and certificate programmes for students in the medical field.

The examination is being held in three phases with two phases already having been completed.

The petition was filed challenging the third and final phase of the examination commencing from June 10, 2020.

