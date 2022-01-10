Search
MUHS PG, Graduate Exams Postponed Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

As per the official, the post graduate exam, which was to start on January 17, will now begin from February 14, while the graduate exam, that was scheduled to commence from January 31 will now do so from February 28.

Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 10, 2022 2:07 pm IST
Source: PTI
The PG examinations will be conducted across 40 centres in the offline mode
Image credit: Stutterstock
Nashik:

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik has postponed graduate and post-graduate examinations due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, especially those caused by the new Omicron variant, an official said.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Friday, which was attended by state medical education minister Amit Deshmukh, MUHS Vice Chancellor Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar (retired) and medical education department commissioner Virendra Singh, among others, the official added.

The PG examinations will be conducted across 40 centres in the offline mode, while the UG examinations were to be held across 184 centres.

-With PTI Inputs

