MU Admission 2021: Mumbai University Releases Second Merit List; Details Here

Mumbai University releases 2nd admission list today

The University of Mumbai has released the second merit list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes in its colleges today, August 25. Students who have earlier applied online for admission to Mumbai University BA, BCom and BSc courses can now check the merit list at the university website -- mu.ac.in and on the college websites. Colleges like St. Xavier's College have already released their second admission list.

The cut-off marks for BCom admission at the St. Xavier’s College is 87.67 per cent marks for General Category students of Maharashtra board. While it is 95.67 per cent for students of other boards belonging to the General Category.

Candidates shortlisted in the second merit list will have to complete the online verification of documents and pay the fees along with the declaration form or undertaking within the stipulated date.

List Of Documents Required To Get Admission

HSC Marksheet SSC Marksheet Leaving Certificate Undertaking about original documents Caste Certificate (If applicable) Caste Validity Certificate (If applicable) Non Creamy layer certificate (If applicable) Domicile certificate (If applicable) Sports/Transfer/defense/PwD documents (if applicable)

The first admission list of Mumbai University was released on August 17. The university will release the third merit list on August 30.