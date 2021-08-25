MU Admission 2021: Check Second Merit List For Mumbai University Colleges Here

Mumbai Universty (MU) releases second admission list today

Mumbai University has released the second merit list for admission to undergraduate programmes in its colleges today, August 25. Students seeking admission to the university and who have applied online for Mumbai University BA, BCom and BSc admissions can now check the second merit list at mu.ac.in and on the college websites.

Colleges including RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics; Guru Nanak Khalsa College; DG Ruparel College; BK Birla College of Arts, Science and Commerce; and St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce have already released their first admission list.

At BK Birla College of Arts, Science and Commerce, the undergraduate second merit list is available for programmes including BSc (PCM), BSc (CBZ), BSc (Microbology), BSc (IT) and BCom. While the cut-off marks for the Open Category students in BSc (PCM) is 62 per cent, it is 60 per cent for BSc (CBZ), 83 per cent for BSc (Microbiology), 86 per cent for BSc (IT) and 84 per cent for BCom.

The cut-off marks at the DG Ruparel College out of 600 for BCom, it is 495, and 494 and 545 for BSc and BA respectively.

The cut-off marks for BCom admission at the St. Xavier’s College is 87.67 per cent marks for General Category students of Maharashtra board. While it is 95.67 per cent for students of other boards belonging to the General Category.

Candidates shortlisted in the second merit list will have to complete the online verification of documents and pay the fees along with the declaration form or undertaking within the stipulated date.

The university will release the third merit list on August 30.