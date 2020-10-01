MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam

MHT CET 2020: MSRTC Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started operating 1,500 extra buses for students appearing for the common entrance test (MHT CET 2020) across Maharashtra from October 1 to 9, an official said on Thursday.

As per a release issued by the corporation, its central office in Mumbai directed local offices across the state about operating extra buses.

The common entrance test (MHT CET 2020) is being conducted by the Maharashtra government for admissions to engineering and other technical courses. For MHT CET 2020 exam, which is scheduled to be held in morning and afternoon sessions between October 1 and 9, extra buses will be operated for students as per their district-wise numbers, the release stated.

As many as 63,284 students will appear for MHT CET 2020 in the first phase, the transport authority said.

It will be mandatory for students appearing in MHT CET 2020 to wear masks while travelling in buses, which will be cleaned and sanitised before the start of the journey, it was stated.

The MSRTC, which has a fleet of around 18,000 buses, is currently operating over 5,500 buses every day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.