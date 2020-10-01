  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam

MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started operating 1,500 extra buses for students appearing for the common entrance test (MHT CET 2020) across Maharashtra from October 1 to 9, an official said on Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 5:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2020 Exam For Over 4.5 Lakh Candidates Starts Tomorrow
MHT CET 2020 Date Revised For MArch, Integrated And Other Programmes, Details Here
MHT CET 2020: Admit Card To Be Released For PCM Group At Mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in
MHT CET Admit Card 2020 Released; Check How To Download Hall Ticket
MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Likely Soon At Mahacet.org; How To Download Hall Ticket
Maharashtra CET: Revised Exam Schedule Released; Admit Card To Be Available Soon
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam
MHT CET 2020: MSRTC Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started operating 1,500 extra buses for students appearing for the common entrance test (MHT CET 2020) across Maharashtra from October 1 to 9, an official said on Thursday.

As per a release issued by the corporation, its central office in Mumbai directed local offices across the state about operating extra buses.

The common entrance test (MHT CET 2020) is being conducted by the Maharashtra government for admissions to engineering and other technical courses. For MHT CET 2020 exam, which is scheduled to be held in morning and afternoon sessions between October 1 and 9, extra buses will be operated for students as per their district-wise numbers, the release stated.

As many as 63,284 students will appear for MHT CET 2020 in the first phase, the transport authority said.

It will be mandatory for students appearing in MHT CET 2020 to wear masks while travelling in buses, which will be cleaned and sanitised before the start of the journey, it was stated.

The MSRTC, which has a fleet of around 18,000 buses, is currently operating over 5,500 buses every day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET 2020 MHT CET Notification
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
No Decision Yet On Reopening Schools, Says Karnataka Education Minister
No Decision Yet On Reopening Schools, Says Karnataka Education Minister
Final Semester UG, PG Exams Begin In West Bengal Universities
Final Semester UG, PG Exams Begin In West Bengal Universities
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Declared @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Here’s How To Check
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Declared @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Here’s How To Check
IGNOU July 2020 Session: Admission Dates Extended Till October 15
IGNOU July 2020 Session: Admission Dates Extended Till October 15
Madhya Pradesh: Online Classes Begin In Government Colleges
Madhya Pradesh: Online Classes Begin In Government Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................