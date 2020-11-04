MSBTE Summer 2020 Diploma Results Announced, Here’s Direct Link

Image credit: msbte.org.in MSBTE Result 2020 Final Year Has Been Declared at Msbte.org.in

MSBTE Result Summer 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) summer Diploma result has been announced. Candidates can now visit the official website, msbte.org.in, to check their results. To check the MSBTE results, candidates are required to use their seat number or enrollment number.

MSBTE Online Exam Result 2020: Direct Link

According to an official statement, MSBTE results are available for final semester or year students and their backlog subjects.

How To Check MSBTE Summer 2020 Diploma Result

To CHeck MSBTE Result 2020 (final year), follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website, msbte.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the Summer 2020 result link

Key in your enrollment number and submit

MSBTE summer 2020 result will be displayed

Download and take printout of the result



