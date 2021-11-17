  • Home
The students can apply on the official website of MSBSHSE- mahahsscboard.in till December 9

Education | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 8:23 pm IST

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Exam 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow, Important Details
Maharashtra Board SSC, 10th exam application process will be closed on December 9
Image credit: PTI/ FILE

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Exam Registration 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will commence the application process for the SSC (class 10) exam from November 18. The students can apply on the official website of MSBSHSE- mahahsscboard.in till December 9.

School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweeted, "Applications for the 10th class examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2022 will be taken online mahahsscboard.in online from 18th November. See details below.”


Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: Steps to apply online

  1. Visit the MSBSHSE official website- mahahsscboard.in
  2. Click on SSC exam application process link available on home page
  3. Fill the application form and submit fees
  4. Click on submit
  5. Download the application process, take a print out for further reference.

For details on SSC exam application process, please visit the website- mahahsscboard.in.

