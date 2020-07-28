Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE Likely To Announce 10th Result Tomorrow, At 1 pm.

Speculations regarding Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 date could end soon as the state education board is expected to declare Class 10 results tomorrow. According to sources, SSC or Class 10 final exam result in Maharashtra will be announced tomorrow, July 29, at 1 pm. However, a confirmation from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, is awaited.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad previously said that SSC result 2020 will be released by the end of July.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both HSC and SSC result in Maharashtra has been delayed. Class 10 or SSC final exams were scheduled from March 3 to March 23 but due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the board, on March 21, had to postpone exams for the last paper.

Later, MSBSHSE decided to cancel the remaining papers as conducting exams during the pandemic was not feasible.

The board had announced that evaluation of the cancelled papers will be done based on the average mark of the papers for which examination was conducted.

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," an official statement said.

Around 17 lakh students are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC result 2020. Once declared, results will be available on the official websites of the board, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Candidates will be required to use their roll number and other details as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card to check SSC result from the official website.

MSBSHSE has already declared the HSC results. This year, 12,81,712 or 90.66% students have passed in the Class 12 final exams, qualifying for higher education.